Fred achieves record, but Atlético-MG beats Fluminense and comes out ahead in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

In an agitated confrontation in the first half and a warmer one in the second, the Atlético-MG came out ahead in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil by winning the Fluminense 2-1, this Thursday, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The goals of the Minas Gerais club were scored by Nacho Fernández and Hulk, while Fred scored a penalty for Tricolor. Whoever advances will face the winner of the duel between São Paulo and Fortaleza in the semifinals.

+ Management Mário Bittencourt reaches 28 reinforcements and five technicians at Fluminense

The return game would be on Thursday, the 16th, but it was brought forward to Wednesday, the 15th, at 7 pm, at Mineirão. Flu returns to the field on Monday, when it receives Bahia at 7pm, at Maracanã. Galo, on the other hand, visits Red Bull Bragantino in Bragança Paulista on Sunday at 20:30.

Rooster has the advantage of a draw on the return (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético)

IN FRONT

The first minutes of the game were more studied. Hulk opened the opportunities after Fred’s mistake, but isolated the ball. Atlético-MG, however, reached the goal in the 12th minute. Free on the back of Lucca and Egidio, who stopped to ask for an offside, Vargas crossed, Luccas Claro deflected and Nacho Fernández took advantage of the spare, who also deflected Nino before entering the goal. After review by the video referee, the bid was validated.

See the matches of the Copa do Brasil

TOOK

Back on the scoreboard, Fluminense had to launch into the game and had good arrivals on the attack, forcing Atlético-MG to try to slow down. On 36 minutes, however, Nino fell in the area after Arana’s kick to his leg and referee Anderson Daronco signaled the penalty after analysis in the video. Fred went to the collection, scored and became the greatest scorer in the history of the Copa do Brasil alongside Romário, with 36 goals in total.

HECTIC

But the joy was short-lived. In the last minute of the first half, Luiz Henrique lost a dominated ball in the attack after trying a dribble and Galo was fatal on the counterattack. Hulk tabled with Nacho and left in the face of Marcos Felipe, leaving Luccas Claro missing him, playing underneath and running for the hug.

THE CHANGES

Even behind, Fluminense continued with difficulties to get to the attack with quality. On the other hand, Atlético-MG delayed the marking to take advantage of spaces and, even with less possession of the ball, they created the best opportunities. Through the principals, Marcão promoted the debut of Arias, as well as Biel and Nonato. Cuca moved only at 29, with Keno.

NOTHING DONE

In the final stretch, Fred put a ball on the crossbar at 31, Fluminense’s best chance, which had difficulties to infiltrate. Meanwhile, Marcos Felipe had to make two good saves to keep the score and Galo managed to give scares even trying to slow down the game until the end. In the end, there was no change in the score and Atlético-MG’s victory.

​TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

FLUMINENSE 1X2 ATHLETIC-MG

Date/Time: 08/26/2021, at 9:30 pm

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Video Arbitrator: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Goals: Nacho Fernández (13’/1ºT) (0-1), Fred (41’/1ºT) (1-1), Hulk (48’/1ºT) (1-2)

Yellow cards: Fred (FLU), Allan (CAM)

Red cards: none

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli (Nonato – 19’/2ºT) and Yago Felipe (Nene – 40’/2ºT); Luiz Henrique (Arias – halftime), Lucca (Gabriel Teixeira – 19’/2ºT) and Fred (Bobadilla – 40’/2ºT). Technician: Bookmark.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabelo, Alonso and Arana; Allan (Réver – 46’/2ºT), Zaracho and Nacho Fernández (Tchê Tchê – 41’/2ºT); Savarino (Nathan – 41’/2ºT), Vargas (Keno – 29’/2ºT) and Hulk (Eduardo Sasha – 45’/2ºT). Technician: Cuca.