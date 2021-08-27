From euphoria in hiring to loan relief: remember Lucas Lima’s steps at Palmeiras

After three years, Lucas Lima is no longer a player for Palmeiras. This Wednesday, Verdão reached an agreement to loan the player to Fortaleza until the end of the season. During the period in which he wore the alviverde shirt, the midfielder lived ups and downs.

The 31-year-old athlete transferred to the São Paulo club on November 30, 2017 and arrived with great status after shining at Santos. He led Peixe’s midfield from 2014 to 2017. In all, he played 201 games, scored 19 goals and won two championships in São Paulo. With the highlight, by the way, he received chances in the Brazilian team, in 2015, when Dunga was still the coach.

And it didn’t take long for him to also fall in favor with the Palmeiras fans, even with the history of provocations against the people of Palmeiras. That’s because, right on his debut, Lucas Lima rocked the net. He scored one of the three goals in the 3-1 victory over Santo André, by Paulistão in 2018.

The midfielder stage got even better after his second goal, scored in full La Bomboneira. In a match valid for the group stage of the Libertadores in the same year, he declared Verdão’s 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors with a great goal.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

From then on, he piled up a series of good participations, but gradually disappeared from the starting lineup. In 2019, for example, he played in just 43 games and scored one goal. In 2020, he even gained more chances (54 matches), but with low offensive participation (two goals).

With that, criticism grew towards the player, who was not able to respond. In the current season, he even started as a starter for Abel Ferreira and had good performances, with two balls in the net and an assist, but he ended up losing space over time.

The shirt 20 has not been on the field since June 9, when Alviverde was eliminated for the CRB in the Copa do Brasil. The midfielder, incidentally, lost one of Verdão’s penalty kicks. In all, he only played eight matches (485 minutes).

Added to the bad performances, the high salary and off-field controversies, with Lucas Lima being caught in a clandestine party amidst the covid-19 pandemic, the fans lost patience. Thus, the feeling of euphoria in his hiring ended up giving room for relief on his departure.

The midfielder will defend Fortaleza will wear Fortaleza’s colors until the end of the season, on loan.

Leave your comment