Full transfer of energy cost should raise electricity bill by 15% – 08/26/2021 – Market

Representatives of distributors, consumer associations and market analysts estimate that red flag 2 — the most expensive on the electricity bill — will have to double in value in September to cover the rise in energy generation costs.

If Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) adopts this measure, the electricity bill will undergo an average readjustment of 15.2%.

With the biggest water crisis in the last 91 years, hydroelectric plants lost space in the supply, while the government was forced to activate thermal plants — the most expensive source, the cost of which is passed on to the consumer.

The flags —green, yellow and red— appear on the electricity bill and serve to indicate the need to reduce consumption. Otherwise, the customer pays more.

When questioned, minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) told sheet that, although the “updating” of the brands is Aneel’s competence, it “includes the amount necessary to cover GSF costs [risco hidrológico] and additional thermoelectric dispatch, among others [fatores]”.

“In the current situation, these costs are increasing. The additional costs will either be considered in the flag or will be considered in the tariff,” said the minister.

Distributors and large consumers, however, expect a stronger impact via the tariff flag, which would lead to an increase of up to 15.2% if it were to increase from R$ 94.90 to around R$ 190 per MWh (megawatt-hour).

The projection of this increase in electricity bills was made by the director of regulation at TR Soluções, Hélder Sousa. The company has developed a system that simulates the conditions for projecting tariffs considered by Aneel.

According to Sousa, the average tariff today without taxes or flags is R$532 per MWh (megawatt-hour). With red flag 2 at R$94.92, the value goes to R$627. If the flag goes to R$190, the tariff will jump to R$722 — an increase of 15.2%. The calculation does not consider taxes.

With the worsening of the water crisis, which dried up rivers that supply the hydroelectric reservoirs, the country started to import energy from Argentina and Uruguay and to operate thermoelectric plants for, on average, R$ 2,000 per MWh.

Many companies, particularly energy-intensive industries, started to look for the input in the free market to try to reduce their costs.

In this market, the reference price (the so-called PLD) went from R$213 in January this year to R$583 in August.

The flag is a system that precisely reflects the increase in the variable cost of energy whenever there are adverse phenomena, such as a very intense drought.

The concessionaires work with regulated tariffs on which the value of the current brand applies.

The pressure for the full transfer of current costs to the flags system comes since the last Aneel meeting, at the end of June.

At that time, the agency’s technical area recommended that the country continue to consume energy with a level 2 red flag (the most expensive) and proposed an increase to BRL 115 per MWh —or BRL 11.50 per 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour ).

At that time, if the red flag level 2 readjustment were BRL 11.50, the expected increase in consumer bills would be between 10% and 15%, a move that would exert even more pressure on inflation measured by the IPCA (National Index of Broad Consumer Pricing).

In the last 12 months up to August, the IPCA-15 reached 9.3% — and one of the biggest impacts was that of electricity, which rose 5% in the month, according to the IBGE.

Therefore, the general director of Aneel, André Pepitone, preferred an intermediate proposal. Impose a 52% readjustment on red flag 2, which would give R$ 94.90 per MWh. This was the decision of the board at the end of June this year.

With the decision, the agency’s board chose to split the readjustment, postponing around R$ 3 billion for tariffs at another time.

To this end, it held a public consultation so that consumers can decide whether they prefer this transfer to be made this year. The expectation in the market is that the decision comes out in the next few days.

Since then, the situation of the generators has gotten even worse due to the worsening of the drought.

The general director of the ONS (National System Operator), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, said on Wednesday (25) that there was a forecast of rain in the southern region between July and August, but they were frustrated, which led the monitoring group emergency crisis to take more drastic measures to preserve the water in the system and start a package to encourage the reduction of consumption by consumers in the regulated market (residential and smaller companies) and for large consumers.

The program to reduce consumption by residential consumers was announced at the Ministry of Mines and Energy also on Wednesday, without the most important details. During the event, the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, rejected rationing.

Planalto Palace advisers believe that the adoption of rationing at the time would further harm Jair Bolsonaro in his campaign for reelection. The president sees his popularity plummet in the face of measures against the pandemic and the degradation of the economic scenario. For them, words like rationing and price readjustments need to be avoided given the political cost.

The minister and his team of secretaries and even the director of Aneel refrained from commenting on future tariff adjustments, something taken for granted by the market.

Aneel’s Pepitone did not explain whether the discount program for residential consumers would be able to ease the bills in the face of a likely increase in red flag 2. He said only that the agency is “studying”, but did not explain what.

When consulted, Aneel did not respond until the publication of this report.