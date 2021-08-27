Future of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé, Willian and more: football news

Credit: Assembly / Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo close to City

Cristiano Ronaldo must shake up the last days of the transfer window. Jorge Mendes, the forward’s manager, is negotiating with Juventus to transfer the player to Manchester City, according to information from journalist Ekrem Konur.

And the player’s manager, Jorge Mendes, arrived in the French capital this Thursday. According to the journalist Romeo Agresti, the representative was sighted in the city and it is speculated that there will be a meeting between the representative of the attacker and of the Paris Saint-Germain. The possibility of a partnership between the guy and Lionel Messi excited fans and fans of the world of ball.

Replacements for Mbappé

Mbappé’s possible move to Real Madrid could have consequences for the main team in German football: Bayern Munich. According to information from the RMC Sport channel, PSG (player’s club) is already targeting two strikers from the Bavarian team as future spare parts: Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman.

Deleted photos from Palmeiras

Having played for Palmeiras, forward Roger Guedes is very close to being announced as a new Corinthians reinforcement. Probably because he said, the player deleted all his photos with Alviverde’s Instagram shirt.

Corinthians proposal for William

And Timon doesn’t stop! According to the GE website, Corinthians made a proposal to attacking midfielder Willian, who is leaving Arsenal, in England. The player still has two more years of contract with the club. Despite this, Arsenal is willing to help the Brazilian find another team.

David Luiz to follow in Europe

The novel that involves the future of David Luiz is close to an end. According to the “Goal” portal, Jorge Jesus gave the guarantee for Benfica to enable the return of David Luiz. As the club got a spot in the group stage, something that ensured a financial increase in the budget, the board believes that the Brazilian can bring experience to the defensive sector of the team.

New Sport Coach This Thursday morning(26), Sport announced the replacement of Umberto Louzer. It is the Paraguayan Gustavo Florentín, who led in his last work The Strongest, from Bolivia.

Barca do Palmeiras

The transfer window for Palmeiras has represented an opposite scenario to what is generally practiced. Instead of going all out in the market, as direct competitors in Brazilian football, the Palestinian team opted to resolve the future of some athletes without much space with coach Abel Ferreira. Computing all the negotiations, alviverde carried out 11 negotiations involving the departure of athletes, most of them on loan.

