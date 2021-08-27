Gabriel Bandeira is silver in the 200m freestyle S14

Gabriel Bandeira won his second medal in swimming at the Tokyo Paralympics. After the gold in the 100m butterfly of the S14 class (for athletes with intellectual disabilities), the Brazilian won silver in the 200m freestyle of the S14.

Briton Reece Dunn took the gold with the right to a new world record, with 1min52s40, just ahead of Gabriel, who finished the race in 1min52s74. Russian Viacheslav Emeliantsev, with 1min5ss58, completed the podium.

“I swam very well. He (Dunn) and I swam below the record, it was a very strong race. Not really (I expected two medals in two races). I was putting so much energy into the 100m butterfly that the next races will walk together. I’m very happy and in pain,” he told SporTV.

In this Friday’s race, Gabriel was only the fifth to turn in the first 50m. However, the Brazilian grew during the race, took the second position and put pressure on Dunn in the final meters.

The Brit even opened more than one body ahead of the other swimmers, but was chased by Gabriel in the last 50m. The Brazilian narrowed the gap, but not to the point of beating the gold medalist.

Gabriel was responsible for Brazil’s first gold medal in the Paralympics, on Wednesday, the first day of competitions at the event, with the right to a new Paralympic record in the 100m butterfly from S14.

The Brazilian is a new face in Paralympic swimming and disputes, in Tokyo, only his second international competition. He was an athlete at Minas Tênis Clube in conventional swimming when, last year, encouraged by his coach, he took tests that showed an intellectual disability. As a result, the São Paulo native from Indaiatuba became eligible for Paralympic swimming and changed clubs to Praia Clube, in Uberlândia (MG), where he now lives and trains.