Galaxy S21 FE Coming: Datasheet Leaks on Google Platform | Cell phone

Details of the alleged Galaxy S21 FE were leaked onto a Google platform aimed at Android developers, which practically confirms that the cost-effective phone is expected to hit the market soon. Datasheet data on Google Play Console (GPC) dismisses the thesis that the product will not be released due to the global shortage of chips. Samsung for now has not commented on the matter.

As with the Galaxy S20 FE, the S21 FE model should bring the same hardware as the standard S21, with the same screen, battery and cameras, but with a simpler finish to reduce the final price. The past generation was successful in selling.

The listing indicates that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, like the main model, and Adreno 660 GPU. However, the 6 GB RAM memory is less than the S21, which has 8 GB. Also according to the data on Google Play Console, the screen of the likely launch will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel and a pixel density of 480 ppi.

Remember that the S21 Fun Edition had already leaked on the Samsung website in May, but was soon taken down. At the time, they suggested information about storage of up to 256 GB, screen with 120 Hz update and triple camera. It should run Android 11.

The Galaxy S20 FE was launched in 2020 with an Exynos processor, manufactured by Samsung itself, to cut costs. However, the chip was widely criticized for overheating, which motivated the manufacturer to bring new versions with Snapdragon, which are now also available in Brazilian retail.

The smartphone arrived in Brazil last year for the suggested price of R$4,499, but soon had a sharp reduction of up to R$2.5 thousand. It can be found today for R$ 2,789.10 on Samsung’s official website and for R$ 2,854.98 on Amazon, but still in the version with Exynos CPU.

