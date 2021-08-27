Germana flees from Record and becomes a mummy from Egypt in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

It is Record that airs a soap opera set in the desert and with centers in Egypt, but it will be Globo characters who will become mummies. In the chapter of In the Times of the Emperor scheduled to air on September 1st , Germana (Vivianne Pasmanter) and Licurgo (Guilherme Piva) will find themselves inside a sarcophagus in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The coupists will invade the imperial palace, ready for yet another of their plots. It turns out that they will stumble upon the collection of artifacts by Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello), who has always liked to preserve objects from ancient civilizations.

In an oversight, the two will end up inside the Egyptian coffin, and will only be able to get out of there in the next chapter. In fact, the couple will give a scare like those in Lourdes (Lu Girmaldi), who will swear they saw the mummy move.

The years passed, but Germana and Licurgo didn’t change a bit, besides getting old a lot. They follow bizarre schemes in an attempt to get along. Recently, they nearly lost their right to compensation when the tavern owner decided to demolish, on her own, the establishment where they lived. The property had been expropriated by the government.

Interestingly, while the emperor of Brazil is taking care of Egyptian relics in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera, Record’s biblical soap Genesis is getting ready to take viewers straight to Egypt itself. In the next chapters, the plot will focus on the character José (Juliano Laham), who is sold into slavery and becomes an advisor to a pharaoh.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

