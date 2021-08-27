Giovane celebrates first goals with the Corinthians shirt in victory for the Paulista U-20

Forward Giovane, from the Corinthians Under-20 team, hit the net with the club’s shirt for the first time this Thursday. In the team’s 6-0 rout over Red Bull Bragantino, in the São Paulo Under-20 Championship, the center forward scored two goals and celebrated the feat.

“Very happy to score my first goal wearing this shirt, I asked God so much that he would give me this opportunity, and today he gave it twice as much. I worked hard for it and, with a lot of work, I reached this goal. And let more come!” , declared the athlete, in a video released by Corinthians.

Giovane left the bench at halftime to replace Cauê, who also scored his this afternoon. And the 18 shirt didn’t take long to shine. On minute nine, he received a forward shot, left an opponent on the ground and hit solid with his right leg, scoring a great goal, Timão’s third in the game.

At 43, Giovane received another release, this time free of marking. Face to face with the goalkeeper, he gave the opponent a beautiful dribble and, with the goal empty, scored another beautiful goal in the match, the sixth and last of the team.

At the age of 17, Giovane arrived at Corinthians in July this year, on loan from Capivariano, the team for which he played in the A3 Series of the Paulista Professional Championship in 2021. The relationship with the club alvinegro is for one year.

