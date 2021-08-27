Globo cancels Malhação? Broadcaster prepares new plot for 2022 · TV News

Even with a lot of discussions internally, Globo confirms that Malhação will continue on the schedule of the station in 2022. An unprecedented plot will be produced for next year with new writers. Transformation, which would be written by Priscila Steinmann and Márcia Prates before the Covid-19 pandemic, has been officially canceled.

“An unprecedented plot of Malhação debuts next year,” said Globo’s Communication in a note to the TV news. Currently, the schedule features a rerun of Malhação Sonhos (2014), which has not achieved good ratings – an average of 15 points in Greater São Paulo.

Malhação was given a survival by Globo’s Entertainment director, Ricardo Waddington, who had already saved the production from cancellation in 1999. For him, the soap opera still has its importance, in addition to being a very strong brand for viewers and also for advertisers.

The reportfound that a study was carried out which showed that Malhação usually gives the same audience as Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. In some cases, the ibope is even lower than that of the afternoon rerun, which hinders a better performance of the six o’clock telenovela – it needs to do well to leverage all the channel’s prime time.

Malhação used to be a program that raised the audience, but it has been a problem for some years now. To save her, even an author from outside Globo has already been called up, different strategies have been applied and the network’s big stars have been recruited.

However, Globo is already seeking a renewal in its grid, an objective that was strengthened with the change of the all-powerful in the company’s direction. A proof of this was the definitive departure of Fausto Silva, which will culminate in the entry of Luciano Huck on Sunday afternoons from September 5th.

One of the ideas under discussion would be to put an entertainment program with a live youth footprint on the air during the time occupied by Malhação. The biggest defender of the end of the serial is Amauri Soares, Globo’s programming director. For him, the plot would have already left Globo’s grid.

Who argues against and still holds the soap opera is Ricardo Waddington. 22 years ago, when Malhação was going through a bad phase, the director saved the program with the creation of the Múltipla Escolha phase.

Another important point questioned internally is that Malhação no longer produces that many talents for Globo. In recent years, the young actors who left the plot were hired by the competition – many will end up in soap operas by Record or in projects on streaming platforms. Globo, however, assures that the program will still be on air next year.

But a new story will be told. Globo chose not to produce Malhação Transformação, which almost had its cast cast in the beginning of 2020. It would be the debut of Priscila Steinmann, Sofia de Totalmente Demais (2015), as a soap opera author.

collaborated DÉBORA LIMA