Gloria Pires, Fabiana Karla and more famous are in suspense after being mentioned in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

Gloria Pires, Robson Nunes, Fabiana Karla, Erika Januza, Elisa Lucinda, Francisco Gil… had everything in the hunches! And we, who are not silly or anything, spoke to some of those mentioned to see if they miss something. 👀
A spoiler: there’s even a message from Thiaguinho. Did we get a kick right? Come with me! ⤵
Judges get excited about Arara’s performance at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
Sunflower had everyone dancing on the bench 💃
Sunflower sings ‘Haja Amor’
And let’s take new guesses from the judges to make us even more confused!
Say it, Gloria Pires! Mariana Ximenes hit the kick? 🤔
Named as Sunflower, Gloria Pires leaves in the air: ‘The most beautiful flower there is’
Or would it be you, Fabiana Karla? She doesn’t even tell the family! 🤐
Fabiana Karla says that the family was confused by Taís Araujo’s hunch: ‘Who knows?’
You felt that timbre, right? Is it Elisa Lucinda? 😱
Elisa Lucinda comments Edu’s hunch about the Sunflower
And a bonus: Thiaguinho sent a message to Girassol and gave his guess 😍
Thiaguinho has fun with Taís Araújo’s faux pas and leaves his guess to Girassol
Gaffe? Nothing! Fernanda Souza jokes about Taís Araujo’s slip in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’
Connect with the Sunflower tips ⤵ Have you solved the mystery?
- She has a craze with odd numbers and only she washes her own clothes
- is addicted to television
- The career started at Globo
🧑🚀 “Whoa!” That was Rodrigo Lombardi’s reaction with our “Rocket Man”. Come and see:
Astronaut sings ‘Rocket Man’
Wait, Robson Nunes has a costume to leave in the laundry… 🕵
Robson Nunes leaves clues that he could be the Astronaut of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’
Or is it Francisco Gil underneath the costume? 👀
Francisco Gil comments on the judges’ guess at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’
Remember the tips? Get the pad I’ll help you:
- Favorite game is playing foosball
- “I like being with my family and friends. I try hard to see people defy gravity. I can prove it, I’ve made a lot of people jump and even fly.”
- He’s Brazilian, but he becomes Italian in the kitchen and makes a risotto like no one else.
🎉Look at the Arara trio passing by! ⤵
Arara sings ‘Rare Beauty’
Last! Erika Januza, tell me: is it you?
Erika Januza sings an excerpt from ‘Beleza Rara’ and gives a clue about the Arara’s identity
Check out Arara’s tips:
- Favorite Movie: “The Color Purple”
- “I once flew so high that I found the angels singing and joined them”
- “Nobody calls me by my first name and the saints like my last name”
Around here, we keep an eye out and don’t miss anything! And stay tuned: Gil do Vigor is next week’s guest judge. You won’t lose, right?
Marcelinho Carioca is Coqueiro and Taís Araujo reveals crush on the ex-player. See the best moments from the third episode!
Review everything that happened in the third episode:
