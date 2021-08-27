GOL and Voepass announce flights to Jericoacoara on Rota das Emoções – Negócios

With flights departing from Fortaleza, GOL Linhas Aéreas and Voepass announced, as of December 5 this year, the launch of operations for the Route of Emotions, itinerary covering destinations in the Northeast: Jericoacoara (CE), Parnaíba (PI) and Barreirinhas (MA).

The operation also connects the capitals of Maranhão and Piauí on flights with capacity for 70 passengers five times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, on Saturdays and Sundays.

In order to consistently increase the new tourist destinations served, Voepass also plans to offer travelers the purchase of the Passport of Emotions, which will allow the Customer flexibility in scheduling their trip among the destinations on the itinerary.

According to a statement from the companies, airline tickets will start to be sold in the next few days and can be purchased through GOL, Voepass and travel agencies channels.

Employee vaccination

GOL also announced that it will require full vaccination against Covid-19 of employees as of November this year. According to the company, the requirement reinforces the protocols established since the beginning of the pandemic.

To this end, throughout September and October, the internal campaign to raise awareness and encourage employee vaccination will be reinforced. According to the company, more than 80% of the collaborators are already vaccinated with at least one dose of the immunizing agent.

“The significant decrease in the number of cases, especially in the most severe forms of disease manifestation, is directly related to the advance of vaccination. The Company, therefore, vehemently encourages the adhesion of its Employees, Clients and society as a whole to the National Program of Immunization (PNI),” he said in a statement.