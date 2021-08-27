‘Government cannot meet this challenge alone,’ Biden tells big tech CEOs on cybersecurity

WASHINGTON — The White House has called on representatives of so-called ‘big techs’, the financial industry and major infrastructure companies to do more to address the growing cybersecurity threat to the US economy.

“The federal government cannot face this challenge alone,” Biden told executives at a meeting, which also included government officials. “We have a lot of work to do.

Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the Biden administration’s agenda after a series of high-profile attacks on network management company SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, JBS and software company Kaseya.

The attacks reached the US far beyond the hacked companies, affecting fuel and food supplies.

Biden mentioned ransomware attacks (where criminals lock databases and demand ransom to free them) and said he pressured Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold people accountable for the attacks when they met earlier this year.

The guest list included Amazon CEO Andy Jassy of Apple, Tim Cook of Microsoft, Satya Nadella of Alphabet – Google’s owner – Sundar Pichai, and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.

After the meeting, Amazon said it would make its cybersecurity training publicly available for free and provide multifactor authentication devices for some cloud computing customers.

Both initiatives will begin in October, with the aim of “helping to protect organizations and individuals against rising cybersecurity threats,” the press release said.

Microsoft has said it will invest $20 billion over five years, a fourfold increase over current rates, to accelerate its cybersecurity work. In addition, it will provide $150 million in technical services to help federal, state and local governments keep their security systems up to date.

IBM said it will train more than 150,000 people in cybersecurity skills over three years and will partner with historically black colleges and universities to create a more diverse cyber workforce.

The company also said it was developing new data storage technology to help companies that were hacked recover more quickly.

Google, meanwhile, said it would commit $10 billion to cybersecurity over the next five years, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether any of the numbers represented new spending.

The meeting comes as Congress ponders legislation on data breach notification laws and regulation of the cybersecurity insurance industry, historically seen as two of the most important policy areas in this field.

Executives from energy company Southern and financial giant JPMorgan Chase & Co also attended the event.

The event was attended by top cybersecurity officials from the Biden government, including National Director of Cyber ​​Security, Chris Inglis, as well as Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, to lead different conversations with industry representatives.

First high-level meeting

Wednesday’s summit is Biden’s first high-level meeting as president with the private sector to discuss cybersecurity.

The executives’ goal was to discuss the efforts undertaken by critical infrastructure entities, including those in the banking, energy and water utilities sectors, to improve cybersecurity and government collaborations.

Senior White House officials have said for months that the problem is a shared responsibility between government and industry — particularly those responsible for operating the country’s critical infrastructure.

Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, was also invited to meet Biden Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

russian espionage

In the first months of his administration, Biden singled out hacker attacks as a top national security concern following a devastating Russian spy operation, uncovered in the final months of the Trump administration, which compromised at least ten federal agencies and 100 US companies. .

In Brazil, Renner was the most recent target of cyber attacks, which also affected companies such as Embraer and the Fleury laboratory.