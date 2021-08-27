Government will give discounts on residential electricity bills for those who reduce energy consumption

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, announced this Wednesday (25) that the government and Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) are preparing a plan for discounts on the electricity bill for regulated residential consumers (connected to distributors) and businesses that are willing to save energy voluntarily. The measure is expected to take effect in early September. The ministry, however, did not detail the plan. He said that, together with the agency, he is defining savings targets and premiums.

Questioned at a press conference, the minister explained that he still does not know where the resources to cover the discounts will come from. Albuquerque stated, however, that there is no provision for extraordinary credit in the Budget to finance the program. The Electric Energy Secretary, Christiano Vieira, explained that the concept of this plan is the same as the program to shift consumption to large consumers, who will have financial compensation if they spend their energy outside peak hours.

Each company willing to make this arrangement will send an offer to the ONS (National System Operator) stating how much it intends to receive.

The ONS will choose the best proposals, precisely those that are more advantageous in relation to the activation of a thermoelectric plant, which generates a MWh for more than R$2,000. “This difference is what will reduce the country’s overall energy generation cost,” said Vieira.

This logic, according to the secretary, will serve as a reference for the incentive plan for residential consumers. However, the reference price for calculating this bonus was not detailed. “Who will pay for this is the system load [no ambiente regulado, todos os consumidores compartilham os custos de economia ou de sobrepreço]”, said Vieira. “There is a legal provision for everyone to be remunerated via the ESS [Encargos de Segurança do Sistema]. That cost will be shared with everyone.”

The plan to encourage the reduction of energy consumption for homes and smaller businesses is another step taken by the government to try to avoid blackouts in view of the worsening of the water crisis.

The general director of the ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, who had forecast rains in the southern region but they were frustrated, which led the emergency monitoring group for the crisis to take more drastic measures to preserve the water in the system and start a package incentive to reduce consumption.