Grêmio x Corinthians: date, time and channel of this Brazilian Championship match | How and where to watch LIVE and ON LINE on TV | LIVE football

By the eighteenth of the Brazilian championship, Guild x Corinthians face off this Saturday (28), at 9 pm, at Arena do Grêmio. The broadcast of the match is only for Premiere.

The fans who are in the United States will be able to follow the match through the FANATIZER.

Still struggling to get out of the relegation zone, Felipão’s team, which took a rout in the middle of the week by Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil, is looking to win another three points in the running points competition. In the seventeenth position, he has 16 points added so far.

Grêmio in the field for Brasileirão. (Photo: Maxi Franzoi/AGIF)



Corinthians wants to continue in the resumption of the Brasileirão. With positive results in the last rounds, Sylvinho’s team has 24 points and occupies the sixth place in the leaderboard.

Corinthians on the field for the Brasileirão. (Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF)



Location of Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.