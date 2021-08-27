Grupo Energisa 2022 Trainee Program seeks talent across the country | Jobs & Business

Senac RJ event will feature free online programming between the 16th and 19th of this monthImage File

Development track for career acceleration, mentoring managers and opportunity to travel around the country. These are some of the differentials of the Trainee Energisa 2022 Program, the largest nationally owned private company in the electricity sector. The vacancies are for different areas of knowledge in the states where the company operates: Acre, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, São Paulo, Sergipe and Tocantins. Applications started on August 16th and go until 9/16 through the website https://jobs.kenoby.com/traineeenergisa

“We are looking for creative and versatile young professionals. For Energisa, it is essential to be the gateway to the development of a future generation of leaders, who pursue innovation and excellence in customer service”, says Antonio Negreiros, People Director at Grupo Energisa. The company is among the top 25 companies for career development according to the LinkedIn Top Companies 2021 ranking.

In this year’s edition, the Trainee Program will not have a seat limit. Opportunities can increase according to the performance of candidates, who can be called to work in any of the companies in the group, such as Alsol Energias Renováveis ​​and fintech Voltz. “Our objective is to develop professionals from all over the country to work in search of the best solutions”, highlights Negreiros. The program will last for nine months and is scheduled to start in January of next year. Vacancies are for recent graduates in various areas, with graduation between June 2018 and December 2021. Candidates must be available to travel and live in other states.

From trainee to CEO – Graduated in electrical engineering, Marcelo Vinhaes tells how the program was decisive in his career. The current CEO of Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul, he began his professional career as a trainee at the Sergipe unit in 2000. “It was a very valuable experience. I went through several sectors and held several leadership positions until I got here. This trajectory was fundamental for my performance”, he says.

The 30-year-old electrical engineer Nathália Holanda also says that the program allowed her a victorious path for her career. Approved in 2015 in the selection process, she left Belém for João Pessoa to work as a trainee at Energisa Paraíba. Currently, Nathália is coordinator of field teams in the operations department. There are around 350 direct and indirect employees under his leadership. “It is a great opportunity for those who are graduating to enter the job market. The trainee goes through several areas, which favors learning about the company’s business and career development”, says the engineer.

Another highlight of this year’s process, which will be 100% online, is that all applicants will participate in training during the program’s selection phases. With this, even those who are not selected to work in the company will already leave the process with greater learning.

The professionals selected to work at Grupo Energisa will be able to contribute to various departments of the company during the program, exercising and evolving various skills such as project management, commitment to goals and results in different contexts and the strategic vision of processes.

The Energisa 2022 Trainee Program also offers remuneration compatible with the market, technical and behavioral training, in addition to mentoring and training processes, which will support a successful future for the professional within the company.

About Grupo Energisa