Guardiola says he must leave Manchester City, which also won’t have Kane

Manchester City suffered a double blow on Wednesday, with coach Pep Guardiola announcing he plans to leave the club in 2023 and Tottenham striker Harry Kane confirming he will remain with the London team.

The prospect of Kane’s move to City came to an end on Wednesday when the England captain announced on Twitter that he would stay at the club where he has spent most of his career.

“It was amazing to see the Spurs fan reception on Sunday and read some of the support messages I’ve received over the past few weeks,” Kane wrote in a network post on Wednesday. “I will remain at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team succeed.”

Kane – whose contract runs through 2024 – had previously said he would like to leave this summer, and believed he had a “gentlemen’s agreement” with President Daniel Levy to make that happen.

However, Levy refused to budget the requested $200 million. Having already signed with Jack Grealish for £100m, Manchester City seemed unwilling to commit that sum.

After missing out on scheduled training and coronavirus testing, Kane missed the first two games of the season, before finally making his first appearance on Sunday, arriving as a substitute in Tottenham’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolves.

The end of an era?

Meanwhile, Guardiola said he plans to leave the club when his current contract runs out in 2023. The Spaniard, who joined City in 2016, feels he will need a rest after seven years at the club.

“After seven years on this team, I think I’m going to have a break,” said Guardiola, who was at an online event organized by Brazilian financial services company XP Investimentos.

“I’m going to take a break and look at what we’ve done. And, in this process, I would like to coach a national, South American, European team… To play a Copa America — I want to have that experience”.

The 50-year-old has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cup during his time at Manchester.

Guardiola took a one-year break after his departure from Barcelona in 2012, after four years of trophies at the Camp Nou, before joining Bayern Munich in 2013. City did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.