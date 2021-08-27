Guardiola says he should leave City in 2023 and would like to lead a team

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday that he plans to leave the Citizens when his contract expires in 2023, and that he intends to lead a national team.

“After seven years on this team, I think I’ll take a break,” the 50-year-old coach said at an online event organized by Brazilian financial services firm XP Investimentos and quoted by ESPN.

And then, “I would like to lead a team in a European Cup, Copa America or World Cup,” said the coach, who has accumulated 31 titles in 13 years, and says he is ready to take “the next step” in his career.

About Copa América, he guaranteed: “I want to have this experience”, when his break to rest ends.

Although he described the Brazilian team, the most awarded in South America, as “a fantastic team”, he did not project himself as coach of the five-time world champions: “I think Brazil will always have Brazilian coaches, they are very good. it’s very difficult for foreign coaches to lead the world’s top teams,” he said.

Guardiola has won the Premier League title in three of his five seasons at the helm at City and has in the past led the team to the Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

Before that, he won the Champions League twice with Barcelona and also lifted the Spanish League trophy three times with the Catalans and in addition to three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich.

As a player, he won the former European Cup, Recopa and six Spanish league titles with Barça. However, he has not yet coached any national team or won an international trophy.

Wednesday’s online event also featured former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Leave your comment