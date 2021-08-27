Gugu Liberato’s daughter complains about not being able to buy porsche and becomes a joke on the web | celebrities

Sofia and her ‘cheaper’ carInternet Playback
Posted 26/08/2021 07:29 | Updated 08/26/2021 07:34 AM
Rio – Marina and Sofia, daughters of presenter Gugu Liberato, made a video in which they talk about the process of recognition of a stable union between their father and mother, Rose Miriam. In a video released by “Metropoles”, the teenagers accuse their aunt, Aparecida Liberato, of manipulation and point out moments when the aunt would have lied to them.
One of the moments, however, didn’t go over well with internet users, who made fun of Sofia’s speech. “I asked my aunt for a Porsche I always dreamed of having. She said she spoke to the prosecutor and she said I couldn’t have this car because it was a luxury car for a 17 year old and it was also very expensive. this was very strange, but I found a cheaper car. I ended up buying one for half the price. I wasn’t really happy,” lamented the teenager.
Sofia’s speech became a joke on social media. “What’s the pix of this warrior? Imagine not being able to have a porsche at 17”, joked one person. “Sending pix to Gugu’s daughter to buy a Porsche,” said someone else.
MAKE THE PIX FOR THESE GIRLS TO BUY THE PORSCHE!!!!
— landmarks (@tiziuK) August 26, 2021
what is her pix to help this warrior??? what a cruel world not to be able to have a porsche at 17 https://t.co/0pXjJImf4b
— nay (@nayellemm) August 25, 2021
anyway, where’s the pix of the legend for us to donate and finally be able to make her own Porsche dream come true
— Roque And The Phantoms a few days(@gaybieu) August 25, 2021
Sending pix to gugu’s daughter to buy a Porsche
— Luiz with Z (@fernnandol) August 25, 2021