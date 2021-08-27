Gugu Liberato’s daughter complains about not being able to buy porsche and becomes a joke on the web | celebrities



Sofia and her ‘cheaper’ car – Internet Playback

Sofia and her ‘cheaper’ carInternet Playback

Posted 26/08/2021 07:29 | Updated 08/26/2021 07:34 AM

Rio – Marina and Sofia, daughters of presenter Gugu Liberato, made a video in which they talk about the process of recognition of a stable union between their father and mother, Rose Miriam. In a video released by “Metropoles”, the teenagers accuse their aunt, Aparecida Liberato, of manipulation and point out moments when the aunt would have lied to them.

Gugu’s daughters accuse her aunt, Aparecida Liberato, of manipulation

One of the moments, however, didn’t go over well with internet users, who made fun of Sofia’s speech. “I asked my aunt for a Porsche I always dreamed of having. She said she spoke to the prosecutor and she said I couldn’t have this car because it was a luxury car for a 17 year old and it was also very expensive. this was very strange, but I found a cheaper car. I ended up buying one for half the price. I wasn’t really happy,” lamented the teenager.

Sofia’s speech became a joke on social media. “What’s the pix of this warrior? Imagine not being able to have a porsche at 17”, joked one person. “Sending pix to Gugu’s daughter to buy a Porsche,” said someone else.