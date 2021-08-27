Gugu’s Daughter Talks About Porsche Controversy And Video Leak

One of the presenter’s twins Gugu Liberato, Sofia Liberato posted a video on her Instagram account in the early hours of this Friday (27), commenting on the recent controversies involving her family, after the leak of another video in which she appears next to her sister, Marina, complaining about his aunt, his father’s sister, Aparecida Liberato.

After Gugu’s death, at the end of 2019, Aparecida became her brother’s inventor and responsible for controlling the money that the twins and the first-born of the presenter, john august, receive.

In the video that generated controversy this week, Sofia and Marina complain that they receive less than their brother and grandmother, Dona Maria do Céu, and that their aunt refused to increase their allowance from US$ 500 to R$ 2,500. The video went viral after Sofia said she wasn’t happy about not being able to buy the Porsche of her dreams.

In this Friday’s publication, Sofia says that her fame was taken out of context and that the video, in addition to being incomplete, is part of an investigation into a process that is under judicial secrecy, and that, therefore, could not have been made public.

“Hi guys all right? So I’m making this video to clarify a few things for you guys. For all the people who are criticizing me and judging me, as the video leaked, I suggest you watch the entire video so you understand the context of the video. You’ll see that it’s not actually a car purchase, it’s a much more serious and important issue behind it. I would also like to clarify that my sister and I, we did not give and we will not give any interview to anyone, so much so that our process is under judicial secrecy. I would also like to say one more thing, that this video was leaked without our consent, so much so, that it was only to be seen by the eyes of justice. And our lawyers are taking all possible steps to resolve this!” says Sofia.

