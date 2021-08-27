Halo Infinite: see the minimum and recommended requirements to run on PC

Prepare your pocket! Microsoft recommends a Radeon RX 5700 XT or an Nvidia RTX 2070

The news about Infinite Halo keep popping up, after the release date and a new trailer were released yesterday (25), during the opening of Gamescom 2021, now it’s time to release the specs needed to play Infinite Halo on computers, either through the Xbox app or through Steam.

If you’re interested in the new game in the franchise, you can set your PC to run the title when it’s released later in the year. Computers with 8 GB of memory it is a FX-8370 or i5 4440 processor together with a RX 570 or GTX 1050 Ti are enough for a minimal experience in the Halo universe. You can see that the biggest demand is on video cards, despite being entry-level models, nowadays they are at a higher value due to the entire crisis in the sector.

To those interested in getting a recommended experience in Infinite Halo, will need to double the memory and have a processor Ryzen 3700X or i7 9700k. much newer models that bring a greater number of cores running at a high clock, in addition to having up-to-date technologies. For the graphical part, the developer indicates a RTX 2070 or a RX 5700 XT, powerful models of the last generation from NVIDIA and AMD and that raise the price level a lot.

Finally, the machines need to be running Windows 10, preferably up to date, with DirectX up to date and an available storage space of at least 50 GB. Check out all the requirements in full below, Infinite Halo will be released in December 8th for Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.



Minimum requirements to run Halo Infinite:

The processor and operating system must be 64-bit

Operational system: Windows 10 RS3 x64 or higher

Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

Video card: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video Memory: 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Recommended requirements to run Halo Infinite:

The processor and operating system must be 64-bit

Operational system: Windows 10 19H2 x64

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

Video card: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Memory of video: 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Storage: 50 GB of available space

…..

Via: gamesradar