Hardcore group PSG and group stage classics excite newspapers

The draw for the Champions League group stage took place today and the clashes excited the international newspapers, especially the French and English, who highlighted the complicated groups that the teams from the respective countries will face.

L’Equipe, from France, highlighted the PSG group, which has RB Leipzig, Manchester City and Brugge, as a ‘strong for Paris’ group.

Already Sky Sports, from England, focused on the complicated clashes that Chelsea and Liverpool will have in the first phase. Chelsea make up the group with Juventus, Malmo and Zenit, while Liverpool face Atlético Madrid, Milan and Porto.

Sky Sports also highlights some reunions that will happen in the group stage, such as Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, ​​a match that was marked by the 8-2 rout applied by the Germans recently, and Guardiola’s reunion with Messi, in the clash between PSG and Manchester City, in addition to highlighting the Manchester United game against Villareal, teams that made the final of the last Europa League.

The Sun, also English, goes further and, in addition to highlighting the ‘heavy’ clashes that will happen in the group stage, imagine a possible Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo, which could, in fact, happen, since the Portuguese star seems closer and closer to signing with Manchester City.

See how the tournament groups turned out:

A group: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge;

Group B: Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, Milan;

Group C: Sporting, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas;

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol;

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Benfica, Dynamo Kiev;

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys;

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsburg;

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo.