“He worked in all situations at Atlético”; Marcão points out an error in the arbitration against Fluminense and ‘ironsizes’ VAR

O Fluminense dropped in disadvantage in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Cup of Brazil. Last Thursday night (26), at the Nilton Santos stadium, the Tricolor received the Atlético-MG and lost by the score of 2×1. After leaving behind and seeking a draw with top scorer Fred, the Rio team saw Galo decide the confrontation with Hulk, in the first-half injury time.









After the match, the coach Mark regretted the defeat and stayed in the scolding with the arbitration. Fluminense complains about a supposed unmarked penalty in the final minutes of the match at Engenhão. After taking a corner kick, the defender Nino was hit in the face by the athletic striker Eduardo Sasha.

Even with the complaints, the referee Anderson Daronco was not called by the video referee (VAR) to review the bid, a situation that was questioned by Marcão. “We took risks, we put our boys forward, we couldn’t tie, but it was a game where we had opportunities, we gave everything“, evaluated.

“In the end there was a penalty on Nino, it was a game in which the VAR played a lot, in all of Atlético’s situations. VAR stopped. And in this situation, that it was a very clear situation, the VAR I would have had to work and call the (referee) Daronco to see what could have happened“, lamented the tricolor coach.

The return game between Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais is scheduled for September 15th and Flu believes in the classification. “There’s no away goal in the Copa do Brasil, a simple victory puts us on equal terms. Let’s go with a lot of courage, dedication and commitment to reverse this situation in Mineirão. I’m sure we can take advantage of these competitions they’ve been playing and do another great game and bring this classification to Rio de Janeiro“, completed Marcao.