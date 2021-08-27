Head of PlayStation Studios congratulates Phil Spencer and Psychonauts 2 • Eurogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 was a long-awaited sequel to the saga’s fans, released August 25 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S – don’t forget to check out our review of the game.

The game was created by the Double Fine studio, which is part of Xbox Game Studios, and has been very well received by critics and the gaming community, which prompted Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, to share a congratulatory message on the official Twitter. Double Fine:

“Congratulations to the great team at Double Fine for launching Psychonauts 2. The originality and creativity in this game is really amazing, and I’m having a lot of fun helping Raz on his next adventure.”

Congrats to the great team @DoubleFine on the launch of Psychonauts 2. The originality and creativity in this game are really fantastic, having a blast helping Raz through his next adventure. https://t.co/RntIwcP65u — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 25, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Interestingly, shortly after, it was the turn of Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, to comment on Spencer’s tweet, saying “Congratulations on the launch and on the great reception”. Phil Spencer made another comment, simply thanking Hermen for his words.

Congrats on the launch and the great reception @TimOfLegend @XboxP3 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) August 25, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

It’s gratifying to see the heads of PlayStation and Xbox congratulate each other publicly and in such a positive way. Now that Double Fine has finished this announced project in 2015, the studio wants to do something “completely new and amazing”, and will start working on multiple projects at the same time.