Honda PCX 2022 updates look and part of R$ 13,510

In its third generation, Honda PCX 2022 arrives with changes in colors and graphics, maintaining the versatility for urban use with efficiency in fuel consumption. In four versions, part of R$ 13,510.

With the PCX CBS, PCX ABS, PCX DLX ABS and PCX Sport ABS versions, Honda’s scooter comes with CBS combined brakes on the first, where the braking has 30% force on the front wheel and 70% on the rear, both with discs ventilated brakes and independent of the lever or pedal activated.

The second version comes with recent generation ABS brakes, which further reduces the braking space, preventing the wheels from locking, even on wet roads.

In addition to them, the PCX 2022 also comes in DLX and Sport versions, which have different colors and graphics, as well as the general finish. On the PCX CBS, the paintwork is pearlescent blue, while the ABS comes in metallic grey. On the DLX, silver color and on the Sport, matte white.

With a three-year warranty, unlimited mileage, in addition to seven free oil changes, the Honda PCX 2022 comes with an LED headlamp with LED daytime running lights, LED flashlight, Blackout digital panel, 12V socket, 14-rim alloy wheels inches, 100/80-14 tires at the front and 120/70-14 at the rear, luggage compartment with 28 liters and handlebar lock, among others.

The PCX DLX e Sport also brings a sensor in person to trigger the departure, tank nozzle and luggage compartment, thus providing more comfort when leaving.

On the PCX 2022, the engine is a 4-stroke, air-cooled SOHC single cylinder with 13.2 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 1.38 kgfm at 5,000 rpm, coupled to a CVT transmission. It comes with eSP (enhanced Smart Power), which reduces engine speed to reduce consumption when driving on flat stretches.

In addition, it also features the ISS (Idle Start-Stop), which turns off the engine when the PCX 2022 is stopped at a traffic light, turning it back on as soon as the driver turns the throttle grip.

Honda PCX 2022 – Prices

PCX CBS: Pearlescent Blue, BRL 13,510

PCX ABS: Metallic Gray, BRL 14,990

PCX DLX ABS: Metallic Silver, R$ 15,390

PCX Sport ABS: Matte White, R$ 15,390

Honda PCX 2022 – Photo Gallery