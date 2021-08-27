Honda shows line 2022 of PCX scooter | motorcycles







Disclosure Honda PCX 2022 will start arriving at Honda dealerships in September with new colors

Honda shows the 2022 line of the PCX scooter. According to the brand, the model will continue to be offered in four versions: PCX CBS, PCX ABS, PCX DLX ABS and PCX Sport ABS.

On the market since 2013 and already in its 3rd generation, the Honda PCX

count on the consecrated single cylinder SOHC engine (Single Over Head Camshaft)

, 4-stroke, with electronic injection PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection), liquid cooled.

Next to it, there is the transmission system with automatic transmission

with continuously variable gear ratios CVT (V-Matic) that runs on a 13.2 hp engine at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 1.38 kgfm at 5,000 rpm .

Gifted eSP system

(enhanced Smart Power), such a device automatically reduces engine speed when under constant acceleration on flat terrain, benefiting economy and durability.

Another exclusive technical highlight of Honda PCX

it’s the ISS – Idling Stop System,

which acts by automatically turning off the engine at stops at traffic lights, turning it back on as soon as the accelerator is activated.

Honda PCX 2022 will be available at dealerships Honda

from September. The warranty is three years, with no mileage limit, plus seven free oil changes.

Below are the colors available for each of the four versions of the Honda PCX 2022

and its suggested prices, values ​​that are based on the Federal District and do not include freight or insurance expenses.

PCX CBS: Pearlescent Blue: BRL 13,510.

PCX ABS: Metallic Gray: R$ 14,990.

PCX DLX ABS: Metallic Silver: R$ 15,390.

PCX Sport ABS: Matte White: R$ 15,390.