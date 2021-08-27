how much does the BRL 6.5 million premium in savings yield? Find out here

This Saturday (08/28), Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the numbers of the new Mega-Sena contest, number 2404. since the prize is accumulated in this value range. But you know what the Yield of the Mega-Sena jackpot in the booklet of savings?

Below, we have the average yield based on the Selic rate calculation. It is worth remembering that the last Mega-Sena contest, number 2403, was held on August 25, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 10 – 12 – 14 – 32 – 33 – 34.

Nobody gets the six dozen right, so the prize has accumulated for the next draw. In the previous contest, 65 people got the farm and each one will receive BRL 24,631.80. Another 2,793 bets won the court and, in turn, should win BRL 818.91 each. Check out the broadcast of the last draw:

Mega-Sena: how much is R$6.5 million in savings?

If the bettor hits, alone, all six dozen Mega-Sena, he could receive around R$ 6.5 million. It’s good money, isn’t it? If this happens, there is the possibility of leaving the money in the savings account. The calculation to know how much income is made based on the Selic percentage (70%).

Currently, it is in the range of 5.25%. This means that the BRL 6.5 million prize could yield around R$ 19.9 thousand in the first month. It is worth remembering that bets can be placed until 19:00 on August 28, 2021, either by lottery outlets or by the specific site for this purpose.

Players can make a ticket of six to 15 numbers, with the minimum bet being R$4.50. The entire transmission of the draw may be followed through Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What is the chance of winning the Mega-Sena jackpot?

The chance of winning the Mega-Sena prize varies depending on the contest in question and the dozens played on each of the tickets, as well as the type of bet placed. For singles, with only six dozen, the probability of taking home the prize is 1 in 50,063,860.

The information was disclosed by Caixa Econômica Federal. Now for tickets with maximum bets (15 dozen), of R$ 22,522.50, the chance of winning the accumulated Mega-Sena is of 1 in 10,003.