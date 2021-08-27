how newspapers reacted to PSG vs Manchester City in the Champions League

Newspapers across Europe gave huge repercussions to the group stage draw for the 2021/22 edition of the UEFA Champions League, who put the giants in key A Manchester City and PSG.

The last duel between the teams, valid for the 2021 semifinal of the competition, was won by the English. Because of this, “Le Parisien” treated the clash as “a possible revenge” for the French team.

“L’Équipe” preferred to emphasize how complicated the games will be for the French team led by Pochettino. In addition, the periodical said that the group, which has RB Leipzig and Brugge, will be a stalwart in the competition.

Newspapers in Spain, such as “AS”, talked about the duel between Lionel Messi – recently signed by PSG after leaving Barcelona – and his former mentor Pep Guardiola, who currently heads City.

The Champions League group stage starts on September 14, approximately three weeks from now.

The final is scheduled for May 28, at the Krestovsky stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

See how the groups turned out:

A GROUP

Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

RB Leipzig (ALE)

Club Brugge (BEL)

GROUP B

Madrid’s athletic (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Harbor (PER)

Milan (ITA)

GROUP C

sporting (PER)

Borussia Dortmund (ALE)

Ajax (HOL)

Besiktas (TUR)

GROUP D

Inter Milan (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MOL)

GROUP E

Bayern Munchen (ALE)

Barcelona (ESP)

Benfica (PER)

Dynamo of Kiev (UCR)

GROUP F

Villarreal (ESP)

Manchester United (ENG)

atalanta (ITA)

young boys (SUI)

GROUP G

Lille (FRA)

Seville (ESP)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

Wolfsburg (ALE)

GROUP H

Chelsea (ENG)

youth (ITA)

Zenit (RUS)

malmo (SUE)



