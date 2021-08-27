How old was Marina Ruy Barbosa when she made Empire? · TV news

Maria Isis de Império, Marina Ruy Barbosa, impressed the public with her character in the nine o’clock soap opera. Lover of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), the redhead made several hot scenes with the protagonist and drew attention for appearing to be underage.

In fact, the actress was already 18 years old at the time of the serials recording. And, to live the nymphet, the interpreter changed her style to reflect the image of an innocent girl. Marina cut her long red hair and, at the beginning of the plot, only wore sexy nightgowns and pajamas.

Maria Isis was Marina’s first role with a more sexual tenor. Before Império, she had played the roles of young girls with more romantic and lighter stories, such as in Morde & Assopra (2011) and Amor Eterno Amor (2013).

Currently, Marina is 26 years old and her last job was as the protagonist Luz in O Sétimo Guardião (2018). Recently, the artist started to invest in her entrepreneurial side and founded the Ginger clothing brand.

With the return of Império around nine, the redhead uses her social networks to comment on the plot. In a Twitter post, the actress said that even her mother is tense with the sex scenes between Maria Isis and José Alfredo:

My mother even today is tense seeing any scene of mine more sensualeeeee! Hahahaha — Marina Ruy Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) August 26, 2021

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

