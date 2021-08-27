How the Sinister Sextet might fit into the movie

With a movie appearance planned by Sony since the beginning of the 2010s, the Sexteto Sinistro can finally hit the big screen in Spider-Man: No Return Home, which debuts in December 16, 2021. The group originally formed by Doctor Octopus, Kraven – The Hunter, Vulture, Mysterio, Sandman and Electro was even suggested in The Spectacular Spider-Man: The Threat of Electro, from 2014, but the lukewarm reception of the film made the studio give up on the endeavor, at least in the medium term. Now, the team of villains is one step closer to finally taking it to the big screen, thanks to the arrival of the multiverse in the MCU.

With the confirmed laps of Jamie Foxx, the 2014 movie Electro, and Alfred Molina, the Doctor Octopus of Spider-Man 2, and relatively large chances of Willem Dafoe return as the Green Goblin, breaking the barrier between realities may cause other villains to join the film. Since the launch of the trailer, last Monday (23), Sand-Man, played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3, has also been speculated, as well as the Vulture of Michael Keaton and the Scorpion of michael boss, both of Spider-Man: Back Home. With Peter’s secret identity (Tom Holland) exposed to the world at the end of Far from home, the boy and his family become an easy target for the villains he defeated during his patrols in New York.

In a way, it’s even easy to conjecture how and why these characters come together. Brought to the reality of the MCU by Doctor Strange’s unsuccessful spell (Benedict Cumberbatch), villains can easily find the protagonist, as he has lived at the center of a media spectacle since Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed his secret identity. With everyone seeking revenge from the Wall Climber, the six villains can band together around the common goal of eliminating the person responsible for thwarting their plans.

Facing these six enemies at once would be the MCU farewell that Spider-Man deserves – if Disney and Sony don’t renew their deal – and the chance for Peter Parker’s current version to prove itself a hero worthy of its counterpart. of the comics. And if he stays in the franchise, this could be his chance to be seen as an equal by his older mates.