Hulk equals J and Tardelli, Atlantic top scorers in winning years

Hulk does not stop. At 35, the striker adds great performances and is the main name of the Atltico in the season. This Thursday, guaranteed the victory of Alvinegra by 2-1 over Fluminense, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. It was the 19th goal of the 2021 season – the same milestone achieved by J and Diego Tardelli in two of the club’s most successful seasons in history.

At Nilton Santos Stadium, Hulk had a nice table with Nacho Fernndez and played on goalkeeper Marcos Paulo’s exit to score Atltico’s second in the first leg of the clash (see the goals of the game in the video below). The return will be on September 15, from 7 pm, in Mineiro.

In 42 games with the alvinegra jersey, Hulk is already living his top scorer season since 2018, when he went to the net 17 times. In 2017, he scored 30 goals – a viable mark to achieve, as Atltico has at least 24 more games in the year (21 from the Brazilian Championship, one from the Copa do Brasil and two from the Copa Libertadores).

In 2013, he was the top scorer for Atltico, with the same 19 goals that Hulk has already scored in 2021. That year, the Alvinegro team achieved eternal glory by taking the Libertadores title. Before, he had already won the Minas Gerais Championship.

The following year, Atltico lived another victorious season, with the conquests of the Recopa Sudamericana and the Copa do Brasil. The top scorer was Diego Tardelli, also with 19 goals.

Since then, Atltico has had four years with top scorers who went to the net more often: 2015 (Lucas Pratto, with 23 goals), 2016 (Robinho, with 30), 2017 (Fred, with 30) and 2018 (Ricardo Oliveira, with 22).

Hulk walks to match them. And more than that: embedding its name in the club’s history, who knows, with conquered titles.