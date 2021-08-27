Hulk equals the mark of Jô and Tardelli, goalscorers of the Rooster’s magic years

More and more thanks to Atlético-MG fans, forward Hulk was again decisive for an important victory for the Minas Gerais team, away from home. Yesterday (26), in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals, Galo beat Fluminense by 2-1 at Nilton Santos, opened a good advantage for the return duel, and saw shirt 7 make his 19th goal since he landed in Belo Horizonte.

Against Tricolor das Laranjeiras, the 35-year-old from Paraíba completed 42 matches for Atlético-MG and equaled the number of goals from two strikers who ended magical seasons in the team’s artillery; both with more than 50 games played.

In 2013, the year of winning the Libertadores, Jô ended the year with 19 goals. This is the same amount as Diego Tardelli

in 2014, when Galo lifted the cups of the Copa do Brasil, by beating Cruzeiro in the final, and of Recopa Sudamericana when dispatching Lanús-ARG.

Interestingly, the player who scored the most times for Atlético-MG, considering the last ten seasons (2011-20), was Fred. Currently at Fluminense, the forward who scored against Galo last Monday (23), for the Brasileirão, and this Thursday, for the Copa do Brasil, reached the feat of 30 goals in 2017.

The main star of the current Athletic squad, Hulk has also made 11 assists to date. When he doesn’t swing the nets, the paraibano also performs with excellence the role of waiter for his companions.

Atlético-MG and Fluminense face each other on September 15, at Mineirão, and decide who gets the spot for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.