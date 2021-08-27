Hulk pulls coach Tite’s substitute list for national team in three-round qualifiers | Brazilian Team

Coach Tite prepares the announcement of new players who will defend the Brazilian men’s soccer team in the triple round of the South American Qualifiers. Without the players called up in the English league, among them the forwards Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Raphinha , the list has the attacker’s name Hulk .

The 35-year-old player, from Atlético-MG, is featured in the leader of the Brazilian Championship and has a great season in his return to Brazilian football.

Another right name among the substitutes is Santos, from Athletico, Olympic champion goalkeeper in Tokyo earlier this month.

The goalkeeper Everson, also from Galo, is another well-listed to be remembered for the first time by the technical commission of the Brazilian team.

Brazil will face Chile next Thursday, away from home, in Santiago, Argentina on Sunday (5th), in São Paulo, and Peru, 9th, in Pernambuco.

The CBF is still waiting for the last negotiations, but the picture will hardly change in relation to the clubs in England, who have nine called up.

Hulk had already been mentioned by the coach of the Brazilian team at the press conference in which he announced the squad for the September games for the qualifiers. At the time, Tite praised the Rooster striker and said he was on the coaching staff’s radar.

– The great athletes who are performing at a high level, yes, are always being followed. He (Hulk) is within that roll that we are looking for, and that has been having a sequence, a plateau, not an oscillation. They are important – highlighted the coach.

This Friday, the Spanish league announced that it will go to court and that it will warn players called up by South American teams of the impossibility of traveling on the next FIFA date. Even so, at CBF there is still hope for a turnaround.

Serie A, from Italy, also expressed support for clubs that do not release their athletes, but the trend is for Brazilians Alex Sandro and Danilo to be able to present themselves to Tite.

FIFA is still negotiating and rejects postponing the triple round of Qualifiers. On Wednesday, President Gianni Infantino made an appeal for the release of the players.

Among the main leagues, France is one of those that did not manifest itself against the release of the athletes.

