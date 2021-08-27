Husbands transmit coronaviruses to women in 63% of cases

SAO PAULO — A study by USP (University of São Paulo) followed 1,744 couples for a year and found that, in 63.5% of those in whom both husband and wife were infected with Covid-19, it was the man who took the virus to inside home.

Covid-19: Brazil surpasses the United States in percentage of population vaccinated with the first dose

It was already known that women are in an unequal position in the risk of transmission because men are, on average, more careless with sanitary measures. The new study, however, indicates that there is a biological factor that makes them more likely to transmit Sars-CoV-2, not just contract it.

The difference observed in the study was not small. Among “agreeing” (double-infected) couples, women were only 36.5%, suggesting that men are 1.7 times more infectious than women.

— Men transmit more and, therefore, they should even take more care, both with the vaccine and the mask, but that is not what we see happening — says geneticist Mayana Zatz, leader of the group that carried out the study at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at USP. The work was coordinated by researchers Monize Silva and Mateus de Castro.

Zatz says the data was extracted as a secondary result of the sampling of volunteers that his research group follows for genetic studies. (The scientist seeks to identify hereditary factors in the propensity to contract Covid-19.)

Public health:Fiocruz and Butantan are awarded the Faz Diferença

contaminated saliva

Curiosity about the gender disparity arose when the scientists collected saliva and nasal cavity samples for the work. They initially identified that viral load was similar for infected men and women in nasopharyngeal specimens. In saliva, however, infected men had ten times more virus, which has already been reported in another study of the group.

– As we know that saliva is the preferred route of transmission, we decided to investigate, and went back to analyzing the questionnaires that the volunteers had answered – says the researcher.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Graduates celebrate at the Monument to Estácio de Sá, at Aterro do Flamengo. Six months after the start of vaccination in Rio, cariocas are slowly returning to enjoy the city’s attractions Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Life towards normal: outdoor capoeira circle at Nelson Mandela Square, in Botafogo. According to a study, immunization saved the lives of almost 6,000 elderly people Photo: Guito Moreto / Agência O Globo Friday! Samba from Rua do Ouvidor. Shops are again seeing a full house as immunization advances in the capital Photo: Guito Moreto / Agência O Globo Back to routine. Already vaccinated, the elderly of Retiro dos Artistas gather to play and sing in the evenings Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Aterro do Flamengo Park has been receiving a large number of visitors on weekends for social gatherings and team sports. Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Aterro do Flamengo, one of Rio’s postcards. In a short walk you can hear the sound of the basketball bouncing and the goal being celebrated in one of the open courts in the region Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Aterro do Flamengo Park. Families once again occupy the space Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo Samba do Trabalhador, at the club Renascença, Andaraí, was also taken up again Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo Musicians sing to an audience at Samba do Trabalhador, in Andaraí Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo Samba da Trabalhador has changed the way it welcomes the public: one-third of the venue’s capacity Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo

Investigating couples was a more reliable way of assessing whether men are biologically more contagious than women, because couples typically don’t wear a face mask when alone indoors.

According to Zatz, despite the study having found this transmission capacity greater by men, the reasons still need to be further investigated.

– It may be that there is a hormonal factor, because this difference appeared in the group up to 48 years of age, but not in the older ones – says the scientist. “On the other hand, men have a larger rib cage, so they might also produce more virus in their saliva.

Seniors: Almost 10% of people over 60 years old in Brazil have limitations to do daily activities alone

The study by Zatz’ group has not yet been published in a scientific journal with independent review. The work is currently available in a “pre-print” (preliminary study) version on the MedrXiv portal.