Hyundai confirms engine plant in Piracicaba in 2022

Hyundai’s vehicle plant in Piracicaba, which will be accompanied by a second production unit

Automakers| 26/08/2021 | 2:19 pm

New production unit is being built alongside the Crete and HB20 lines







BRUNO DE OLIVEIRA, AB



Hyundai will produce engines in Brazil from 2022. The company confirmed to Automotive Business which is finalizing the construction of a unit attached to the factory in Piracicaba (SP), where the thrusters that the automaker currently imports from South Korea will be built.

According to Ricardo Martins, vice-president of the brand, as soon as the building expansion at the unit is completed, scheduled to take place by the end of the year, the company will start assembling the engines, which will arrive in kits in the country.

– READ TOO:

> To be a leader, the new Hyundai Creta starts at R$ 107 thousand, but keeps the old one for sale

> Production of the new Hyundai Creta demanded R$ 600 million



This kind of CKD assembly, according to the executive, will take place for a short while until the final assembly lines and, mainly, the machining lines are completed. The blocks’ own foundry, he said, has been discarded, which will lead the company to seek a national partner.

The engines that will be produced here, for the time being, are still being defined by the assembler – it will be from this choice that the company will define the size of the investment that will be made at the site, in addition to that already spent to build the annexed factory. According to the vice president, the announcement should be made in the coming months.

They equip the versions of new generation of Crete, launched yesterday in Brazil, the Kappa 1.0 three-cylinder turbo Flex GDI 12 valve engines and the Smartstream 2.0 flex 16 valve engines. The previous version of the model, which will continue in production in Piracicaba, is equipped with a 1.6 engine.

“With the municipality and with the State, everything is already agreed regarding the new unit. We only need the green light from the matrix to announce the investments and contracts”, the executive told the reporter on Thursday, 26.

At the end of last year, the city had announced that the automaker was planning an engine plant in the region at a cost of R$ 350 million. The value of the investment, however, has not yet been confirmed by the company.

The reason for this, said Martins, is that, apart from the production of engines, the new unit should house other areas of the company, such as development centers. The addition of new departments to the operation, therefore, could increase initial investment projections.

Today, all the development of the thrusters that equip the company’s Brazilian vehicles, as well as their calibration for the regional market, is carried out in South Korea.

Tags: Hyundai, Piracicaba, engines, Crete, HB20, Ricardo Martins.

Comments