Hyundai will have engine plant in Piracicaba

Hyundai confirmed to the Automotive Business website that it will have an engine production plant in Piracicaba, which should take place in 2022.

The objective is to expand the automaker’s operation in the country, where it sells the HB20, HB20S and Novo Creta models, launched yesterday (24). For now, HMB wants to complete the process of industrial expansion of its installation in São Paulo, aiming at increasing the daily rate.

In the background, the engine line will initially operate in a CKD regime to later have all the manufacturing processes, including the machining of blocks and heads, as well as the assembly of the thrusters.

According to the website, Hyundai is still defining which engines will be produced in Brazil, but judging by the prominent presence in New Crete, as well as in the new HB20 and HB20S, the Kappa 1.0 TGDi has more chances of being nationalized.

SEE TOO: Hyundai Crete 2022: price, consumption, engine, versions (and details)

Crete 2018: prices, versions, details, content, engine, etc.

Hyundai HB20S 2022: price, engine, consumption, versions (in detail)

With three in-line cylinders, the small one from Hyundai has direct fuel injection and an intercooled turbocharger, delivering 120 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kgfm at 1,500 rpm, with both gasoline and ethanol.

As it has just launched the New Crete with Smartstream 2.0 engine, it may be nationalized, however, it would only equip the compact SUV at first, as it is too big for the pretensions of the HB20 and derivatives.

Even so, if Alcazar is produced locally, which can happen with the expansion of the plant, the 2.0 Flex would have its production with greater volume, justifying its location.

Finally, the Kappa 1.0 MPi is essential to maintain part of the volume of the brand’s compacts. It has up to 82 horsepower and operates on the cheaper versions of HB20 and HB20S. Gamma 1.6 Flex, on the other hand, seems to have given its all.

One of the oldest engines still in use by the brand, the Gamma 1.6 has up to 130 horsepower, but has already been passed over for the New Crete, a possible sign that it will later leave the HB20 lineup. We will see…

[Fonte: AB]