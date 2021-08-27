“I guarantee that the Earth is spherical”, says NASA astronaut visiting Brazil

Charles Duke is part of the select team of twelve men who have already set foot on the Moon. The NASA astronaut was part of the Apollo 16 mission, which landed on the lunar surface on April 21, 1972 and returned to Earth six days later, carrying 95 kilograms of lunar material to be analyzed on our planet. And, at 85, the former astronaut Duke has just visited Brazil for the second time — now, to explore the corridors of the Space Adventure exhibition, which rescues Apollo Program memorabilia and equipment replicas in an exciting experience for fans from NASA’s Lunar Program.

Space Adventure is one of two space exhibitions taking place this month in São Paulo — the other is Futuro Espacial, which explores the resumption of the conquest of the Moon, as well as plans to use our natural satellite as a “springboard” for the ones to come manned missions to Mars. At Space Adventure, we have a real immersion in the Apollo Program — there are 300 items gathered by the COSMOSPHERE Space Education Center and Museum, including replicas and original pieces never shown outside the United States.

Astronaut Charles Duke, from Apollo 16, visiting Space Adventure (Image: Patricia Gnipper/Canaltech)

The exhibition, visited this Thursday (26) by the Canaltech, depicts the history of NASA’s space missions from those early ones, like Mercury and Gemini, to the Apollo, which took the first astronauts to the moon with Apollo 11 in 1969. The program had 17 missions — that is, Charles Duke of Apollo 16 was one of the last men to set foot on our natural satellite, being one of four still alive to tell the story.

Original control table that was part of the Apollo program (Image: Patricia Gnipper/Canaltech)

Among the big highlights of the exhibition is an original Houston control desk, which was part of the Apollo program — and therefore part of human history — as well as real space suits and curious items, such as a boot that still keeps moon dust on your fabric, or the small American flag that Duke took to the moon, bringing it back as a souvenir.

Boot used on the Moon, still with moon dust on its fabric (Image: Patricia Gnipper/Canaltech)

Also notable are cameras that were used to record the pictures and videos of the Moon that became so famous, such as one autographed by Apollo 17 astronaut Gene Cernan, as well as original films with images photographed by Charles Duke himself.

The interior of the Apollo command module, where the astronauts remained during the trip (Image: Patricia Gnipper/Canaltech)

Another highlight of the exhibition is the replica of the Apollo command module, measuring 3.23 meters high and weighing 5.56 tons, which was in the open hatch exhibition so that we could see, in person, its interior — including the seats that accommodated three astronauts at a time, as well as all the internal controls whose aesthetics today are quite retro-furnish, at least compared to the look of modern spacecraft, such as SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, whose controls are based on touch screens with “face” from Hollywood production.

Below, you can see a photo gallery that the Canaltech took from some of the highlights of the exhibition:

A NASA astronaut in Brazil — and we were able to talk to him!

Only twelve astronauts have ever set foot on the Moon, and the last time this happened was in December 1972, with Apollo 17. Among that lucky dozen is General Charles Duke, from Apollo 16, the tenth human to set foot on the Moon and who spent 71 hours on the lunar surface, performing extravehicular activities in 20 of them.

Astronaut Charles Duke before boarding Apollo 16 (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Alongside his commander John Young, Duke “drove” across the moon with the successor lunar rover to the Apollo 15 vehicle — the first ever sent to another world. The pair covered more than 26 kilometers and collected 95 kilos of regolith and rocks to be analyzed by scientists here on Earth. While all this was happening, the third member of the mission, Ken Mattingly, stayed in the command module in orbit, photographing the Moon from afar and recording the moments when the Lunar Module navigated through space towards the surface.

The Apollo 16 crew (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The trio returned to Earth safely on April 7, 1972, landing (ie, landing at sea) in the Pacific Ocean, successfully completing a mission that lasted 11 days, 1 hour, 51 minutes, and 5 seconds — to be very exact.

And, at a press conference held today (26) at Space Adventure, Duke answered several questions with charisma and the expertise of being one of the few people who have ever set foot in a place other than Earth.

When asked what was the first thought he had when he got to the moon, the ex-astronaut said:

When we landed, touched the surface and felt the “thud”, I screamed at the top of my lungs: “Oh my God, we’re finally here, this is fantastic!” I was so excited to finally be on the moon… unfortunately, we had to sleep as soon as we arrived; we slept for a few hours and didn’t wear our space suits until the next day. This procedure took about four hours to leave the ship. I was the second to leave, because the commander always leaves first. He gave a little speech, but I hadn’t prepared any speeches, so I just thought “wow, I’m on the moon!” I felt a huge sense of belonging, I didn’t feel any fear, and this enthusiasm never left us, we enjoyed the moment and I still remember that emotion.

Even without being afraid, in fact, some moment of apprehension certainly did happen – after all, this is natural to being human. So, when asked about the times in the mission when he was most apprehensive, Duke replied:

There were two moments. One was the launch, and the second was not having any control of the parachutes during the return to Earth. What if they didn’t work? If the launch fails or the parachute doesn’t work, you’re dead. When I saw the parachutes open it was a beautiful moment, I thought “we’re home”.

Apollo 16 landing time, with the parachutes open (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Then the Canaltech he asked Charles Duke the following: among all the memories that the astronaut keeps of his experience on the Moon, what would be his favorite memory, the one that is kept in the heart until the end of his life? The answer:

It’s hard to say what my favorite memory is. Each phase of the mission had very special moments, but landing on the moon was extremely magical. Going into orbit was awesome too. I would say that probably the most exciting moment was actually landing on the moon. The photos we took of the landing site showed an area of ​​15 meters, and I could see that 15 meters knowing I would land there. As we approached, we saw craters and lots of rocks, so we had to do maneuvers to deflect them, but I remember a lot of my commander choosing the exact landing spot, and that was extremely exciting—especially those final minutes before landing. This is probably the most memorable experience in my mind.

Charles Duke on the Moon (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Another question when thinking about astronauts who left the Earth, in fact, is usually about the intimate, personal experience of these people. Did traveling to the moon change Charles Duke as a human being?

The experience of walking on the Moon was a tremendous adventure. Despite that, I can’t say it was a transformative experience. I haven’t had any spiritual experiences like other astronauts have, and I haven’t had any psychological or philosophical experiences either. I was enjoying the trip very physically, admiring the beautiful lunar landscape and, during the tasks I had to do, I didn’t have time to think about the deeper things. Then I had an experience when I became a Christian and started reading the bible, and now I can see in my mind the examples of creation that I saw up close, in space. But all of that came later, it wasn’t a direct result of my being on the moon.

Now about the current moment in society, where we see setbacks as denials of science, including those who believe the Earth is flat and things like that… what does Duke think about it?

We have a lot of conspiracy theories in the US, including the one that we never landed on the moon, which was all fabricated. Well, we’ve landed on the moon several times, that’s unquestionable. We brought 300 kilos of regolith, and you can see the marks left by our ships from photos taken from lunar orbit; you can also see the rovers that stayed there, so there’s no doubt that we were on the moon. And I always told the press: why would we forge [o pouso na lua] So many times? If we were going to do that, we would do it once and “shut up”. Another thing, about the flat Earth… well, the Earth isn’t flat — I can prove that with the pictures we took 400 km away, and you can see the spherical shape of the Earth. Also, all the planets in the Solar System are spherical, why wouldn’t the Earth be? I don’t know why people would believe in a flat Earth, but I guarantee that the Earth I saw from space is spherical.

Earth photographed by Apollo 16 astronauts (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

