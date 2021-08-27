‘I was humiliated,’ says Suzi Sassaki when denouncing Playboy director for abuse in 2017

Suzi Sassaki, model and actress, filed a complaint against the director of Playboy for sexual harassment during his negotiation with the magazine in 2017.

She, who has worked on SBT, Band and RedeTV, said in an interview with the podcast “Fama Pop”, that André Sanseverino, publisher of Playboy at the time, took advantage of the professional connection with Suzi to ask for nudes, “He asked me for sensual photos, he asked me to make a video call, I was harassed by him. It wasn’t professional at all,” said the model.

“I even sent him nudes and only later realized that he was using me and sexually abusing me. I didn’t have that malice, it was all new to me. He made several invitations to go out with me in exchange for a magazine cover. But nothing ever happened, we never met,” Suzi continued.

She was traumatized by the event. “I even denied the invitation of the [revista] Sexy because I felt really bad about all the Playboy harassment. I wanted to get away from it all, I was really horrified. I felt used and humiliated. I ended up going to the United States to try new projects”, he added. André denies the accusations, but was removed from Playboy Brazil in 2017 after 9 models sued him for sexual harassment.

