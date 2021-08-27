‘I was wrong,’ says Ramírez about taking over Internacional

Miguel Ángel Ramírez, former coach of Internacional, admitted today, in an interview with DirecTV, from Ecuador, that he was ‘mistaken’ in assuming the technical command of Internacional and that he didn’t have much backstage information at the club.

“If I had more information than I had inside the club, I would have made a better choice than I decided,” said Ramírez.

In addition, the former Inter coach said that, in Brazil, only Bragantino and Athlético-PR respect the established projects.

Ramírez also denied that he had problems in relations with people linked to the Internacional and valued the experience he had at the club:

‘It was a stage of a lot of learning, growing. I realized where I want to be and not. Which can be good or not. I don’t want to do things anyway. Being inside, I felt like I was wrong, but if it had to happen that way, it was because I had to go through this experience.’

Miguel Ángel Ramírez stayed at Internacional for 101 days and, of the 21 matches in which he led the club, he won 10, lost seven and drew four, being fired after a 3-1 defeat by Vitória in the Copa do Brasil, which culminated in the elimination of Inter competition.

Currently, Ramírez coaches Charlotte FC, team from the United States.