Ícaro Silva criticizes Aguinaldo Silva’s comment on Beyoncé

Ícaro Silva, actor in the soaps “Pega Pega” and “Verão 90”, used social media to counter a comment by Aguinaldo Silva about the diamond valued at R$ 161 million used by Beyoncé in an advertising campaign.

At the time, the playwright questioned the prominence given to the fact that Beyoncé was the first black woman to wear the jewelry. “Joelly is 37 years old, black, day laborer, mother of three and no father to help raise them. I’m here to imagine what goes through her head when she reads news like this about Beyoncé’s millionaire necklace. let’s get a little real, okay?”, he commented.

In response, Ícaro posted a message to Aguinaldo on his social networks. “We don’t know each other and it’s likely that this will never happen, given that I’m already too big for the mediocre roles reserved for blacks in their works,” began the actor.

Speaking of his mother, Jô, who appears in a photo in the publication, Ícaro introduced her as a “black woman, northeastern and peripheral”, highlighting the difficulties she faced in raising two children. According to the actor, his mother taught him to “exalt and celebrate” blacks who were put to the test, relating these lessons to Aguinaldo Silva’s comment.

“Thanks to my mother’s anti-racist upbringing, I learned that there would be those who would use their sharp tongue and their white privilege to try to diminish our achievements and point out our place,” he continued.

The artist stated that Aguinaldo’s “whitened” works have an “addictive look at Brazilian society”, which does not contemplate the history of black people.

You don’t know anything about Joelly, Aguinaldo. He doesn’t know anything about Jô or Beyoncé. It is obvious that no.

Ícaro Silva ended the message stating that he wants to see Beyoncé covered in precious stones “stolen from the African continent by Europeans” and citing prominent Brazilian black women in the artistic sphere.

“The Black Elite that racism prevents you from even recognizing and that makes any faulty representation arising from racist ignorance obsolete”, he concluded.

On Tuesday, in response to the author’s comment, actress Jessica Ellen criticized the lack of black protagonists in her soap operas. “When, in your soap operas, did your protagonists have skin like mine? When, in your soap operas, was Brazilian black culture approached to help the black population’s self-esteem?” asked the actress.