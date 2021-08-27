Ícaro Silva detonates Aguinaldo Silva and gains support from Taís Araújo | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Ícaro Silva detonates Aguinaldo

Actor Ícaro Silva was critical of Aguinaldo Silva after the author spoke about the singer Beyoncé wearing a necklace valued at R$ 160 million. The singer became the first black woman to wear a Tiffany diamond.

However, Aguinaldo hinted that Beyoncé’s conquest did not mean much and included her in the “white elite”. “But for me, social justice is only when any woman, regardless of race, age, religion or fame can use it. Will that ever happen?” she said on her Twitter profile.



Actor Ícaro Silva, then, detonated the writer by posting a photo next to his mother and a text about racism. “We don’t know each other and it’s likely that this will never happen, given that I’m already too big for the mediocre roles reserved for blacks in their works, but I feel my duty to introduce you to Jô do Espírito Santo, a black woman, northeastern and peripheral, who raised two children in the favela, under constant violence, with a cleaning woman’s salary.”, began Ícaro.

The actor said that his mother raised him with an anti-racist upbringing and vented about Aguinaldo’s “addicted look”. “His addicted look at Brazilian society, expressed in soap operas that are still so whitened, does not contemplate our history, nor our size (…) The Black Elite that racism prevents you from even recognizing and that makes any faulty representation from the racist ignorance,” he added.

Icarus’ text gained support from other famous people. Taís Araújo thanked his friend. “Thank you for writing everything I believe and who I’m inspired by. Long live the black women of this country and the world! And may we have and be everything we want and dream of without worrying about eyes, tongues, judgments and attitudes of capitães do mato because that time is over. Attention guys from the patrol of black conquests: who determines what we can or cannot, is us. Learn, understand and accept that it hurts less. Kisses of light!”, he wrote. “Fuck Ícaro Silva! Goosebumps! I LOVE YOU! Congratulations Dona Jô, you are WONDERFUL!!!”, added Gio Ewbank.

