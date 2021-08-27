‘If I had more information, I could have chosen better’

In an interview with DirecTV Sports do Ecuador, the former coach of the International, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, stated that he only sees two clubs in Brazil with established projects in football: Red Bull Bragantino and Athletic-PR.
The current commander of Charlotte FC, from the United States, also commented on his time at the Gaucho club: “Surely if I had had more information about what was happening within the club, I could have chosen better”.
Ramírez also said that coaching Inter represented a stage of learning and growth for him. “I realized where I want to be and not. Which can be good or not. I don’t want to do things anyway. Being inside, I felt wrong. But, if it had happened like that, it was because I had to go through this experience”.
The coach added that he had beautiful moments and had a good relationship with the players and also with other employees of the club.
Ramírez commanded Internacional in 21 matches. In all, there were 10 wins, four draws and seven defeats.