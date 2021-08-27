“If I knew more, I would have chosen better”; Ramírez opens the game and detonates his spell at Internacional; coach is in the US”

Miguel Ángel Ramírez had a super quick spell at Internacional. The Spanish coach, who arrived at Beira-Rio with great morale, was fired soon after his dismal performances in the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Months after his fall, the commander spoke for the first time about the Brazilian team in an interview with DirecTV. The former coach stated during the press conference that he had no information about the club from Rio Grande do Sul and that he was wrong.









“If I had more information than I had inside the club, I would have made a better choice than the one I decided,” said Ramírez, who celebrated the chat claiming that the positive side of this experience was learning more about the football world.

“It was a stage of a lot of learning, growing. I realized where I want to be and not. Which can be good or not. I don’t want to do things anyway. Being inside, I felt I was wrong, but if it had to happen so, it was because I had to go through this experience’.

Before taking over Colorado, three other Brazilian teams tried to sign the Spaniard: Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaenase nearly brought the Spaniard to their clubs; RB Bragantino, on the other hand, sounded out the coach, but at the time he did not present an official proposal. Currently, Ramírez coaches Charlotte FC, team from the United States. For Colorado, the commander made only 21 matches and won only 10 duels.