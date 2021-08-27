“Immeasurable pain”, says the father of a baby who died after being forgotten in a car by a caregiver

The father of the boy Arthur Oliveira dos Santos, 2 years old, who died after being forgotten by the caregiver in the car in Bauru (SP), classified the case as a fatality. According to Fabrício Lucas do Santos, the family had confidence in the day care center and the boy liked to go there. Information is from R7.

“[Arthur] I even cried not to leave. I honked, he ran away. We would never have imagined that such a thing would happen. [A família tinha] good references [da creche]. [A cuidadora era] good natured person. We never had anything to complain about. Arthur never came home dirty or hungry. He was always treated well. This fatality happened. I have no words”, he lamented in an interview with Record TV.

As the child’s father, he was at work when he learned of the accident with his son and when he arrived at the hospital the child was already dead. “It’s immeasurable pain. I don’t even have words. I don’t know what it’s going to be like from now on. I hope God will comfort our hearts. We will never forget. But, God is a comforting balm. Really, my heart is broken. He was a healthy boy. We hope, one day, to find him again in heaven”, stated Fabrício.

Irregular Nursery

Caregiver Glaucia Aparecida Luiz, 35, was arrested for homicide with possible intent. Now, she awaits a custody hearing. According to the G1, her defense says that she will file a request for provisional release, as “there was never the intention to bring about such a result”.

According to police, the woman took care of about ten children with the help of her 16-year-old daughter. The service was done inside their homes. On site, would work an irregular day care. In the images recorded in front of the woman’s property, it is possible to see that the boy Arthur was in the front seat of the car.

The impression is that he was trying to open the door and knock on the glass. According to authorities, the child was in the closed vehicle from 1:45 pm to 4:51 pm.

The caregiver said that she had forgotten the couple’s son Fabrício Lucas do Santos and Karina Oliveira de Souza dos Santos for about 15 minutes. However, in the images, it is possible to see that the baby spent more than three hours in the car.

