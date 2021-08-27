Improvements with Marcão, news, defense and half: what to observe in Fluminense against Atlético-MG

After the resignation of Roger Machado, the Fluminense made the first game under the command of Marcão and almost got a victory over Atlético-MG, leader of the Brazilian Championship. The clash ended in a tie, but this Thursday, the teams face each other again, this time for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. With some strengths and reinforcements, there are points to be observed in the Rio team. The duel, at 9.30 pm, has real-time transmission of the LANCE!.

+ Management Mário Bittencourt has 28 reinforcements and five technicians at Fluminense; see the list

News – The debut in the quarterfinals will not have Caio Paulista coming back, out since August 24, who is still in pain. However, the good news is the last reinforcement hired. Regularized, Jhon Arias has chances to debut and is at Marcão’s disposal for the game.

game consolidation – With only one game and against a strong team like Atlético-MG, it is still premature to project what will be the predominant style of play of Marcão as a coach. However, the flywheel tripod, for example, is already showing a trend, as well as the attempt to make the team take better advantage of the spaces in order to be aggressive. This duel can point the way to the new job.

defensive strength – One of the main problems of the current Fluminense is the weakness in the defensive sector. In a knockout game that will be defined in the opponent’s home, not conceding goals is fundamental, as seen in the Libertadores elimination. Marcão recognizes that the team still needs to improve in this regard, but André’s consolidation in the middle can help with protection.

midfielders: With Andrew being the new standout of the team, it will be interesting to observe once again the dynamics of the Fluminense sector. Yago Felipe if sacrificed while playing on Monday and must go to the field again. Martinelli has a good rapport with his two teammates and is trying to recapture the positive moment. Furthermore, without Cazares, who cannot play in the competition, and Ganso, who is injured, Nene could win more minutes.

golden chance – Despite the opponent’s difficulty, Fluminense has in its hands the opportunity to once again celebrate an expressive title, which hasn’t happened since 2012, in addition to guaranteeing a spot in the next Libertadores and pocket a valuable prize. At the brazilianIt is worth remembering that Tricolor is the first team outside the relegation zone.