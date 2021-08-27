In a conversation with the presenter Daniela Albuquerque, Hélio revealed backstage about the extinct program Casseta & Planeta

The comedian and actor Hélio de La Pena stood out for 18 years in the now extinct global program Casseta & Planeta. The attraction was a milestone for Brazilian television and revealed other invaluable talents such as Bussunda and Marcelo Madureira and Beto Silva.

In an interview with Daniela Albuquerque’s “Sensational” program, given this Thursday (26), Hélio commented on some news such as the recent allegations of harassment against the comedian and former head of Globo’s comedy group, Marcius Melhem.

“There you had a guy who was in charge, had a politically correct and engaged speech, with several criticisms of our work, and in real life we ​​saw what happened. I find it difficult to point the finger in the face of others and when you see your situation, that’s it”, he declared.

Then, the former Casseta & Planeta praised the announcer Galvão Bueno. De La Pena said the voice of global football was vital for the cast to continue the program after Bussunda’s death. “Because he went through a traumatic situation with Ayrton Senna, he went to talk to us. We didn’t want to do anything and he suggested: ‘Don’t stop the program, keep going’. It was a piece of advice that we thought had everything to do with it”, he explains.

Finally, the comedian gave his opinion on the new faces of comedy, such as youtuber Whindersson Nunes. “It started in his room, shirtless, a peeling wall, in the interior of Piauí and reached this huge phenomenon. The guy is very good, very funny”, concluded.