In a new meeting with businessmen, Botafogo makes another proposal to renew Rafael Navarro

O Botafogo he has not given up on Rafael Navarro yet. Even with an interest from Anderlecht on the radar and the striker’s contract ending in December, Alvinegro does not throw the chips away for a possible renewal, but they know that the situation is difficult. Club officials had a new meeting about the 21-year-old athlete last Wednesday.

Durcesio Mello, president of Glorioso, and Eduardo Freeland, football director, met with the player’s staff. At the meeting, Alvinegro made a new proposal to renew Navarro – it is worth remembering that the last numbers offered by the club were rejected..

The club is practically at the limit of the salary cap to be able to count on Rafael Navarro in the coming years. The officers made this point clear at the meeting, stating that the club is doing what it can given the complicated financial situation to offer the athlete a new contract.

There hasn’t been an answer yet. The player’s manager will analyze the numbers and return. Rafael Navarro himself, in turn, didn’t even have time to analyze the new figures: the striker was focused on the last training sessions aiming at the match against Coritiba, this Friday, in the Brasileirão Series B, at Couto Pereira.

Simultaneously, Anderlecht monitors the attacker’s situation. The Belgian club’s conversations, however, are only with Navarro’s staff. Botafogo didn’t receive any kind of contact from the Europeans – consequently, they didn’t have any proposals on the table either.

Still not having anything concrete for the shirt 99 in hand, Botafogo still has hopes for renewal. The club is aware that the situation is complicated, but continues with contacts trying to reach a consensus.