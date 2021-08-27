In partnership with Zee.Dog, Nubank creates “credit card” to be destroyed by dogs – Money Times

O Nubank announced this Thursday (26) its newest product. In partnership with Zee.Dog, recently acquired by petz (PETZ3), the bank launched Nudog, the first “credit card” made especially to be destroyed by dogs.

The launch is a rubberized version of the Nubank credit card made exclusively for canine clientele. Made of non-toxic natural rubber, the product is suitable for medium and large dogs of any age. It also has a cavity to fill with snacks.

The rubber credit card is now available for purchase for R$49.90 on the Nubank website. All profit obtained from sales of the product will go to the NGO Amigos de São Francisco.

Petz announced the purchase of Zee.Dog earlier this month. The company acquired 100% of the platform’s shares for R$700 million.

On the occasion, Petz said that the transaction represents a unique movement of transformation and consolidation of the pet market. Zee.Dog is a key player for the company, which seeks to become known worldwide as the “best ecosystem in the pet segment by 2025”.

“The association broadens Petz’ horizons, bringing new avenues of growth through Zee.Dog’s expertise in brand management, exclusive product development, sourcing and technology, in addition to the distribution network for small pet shops (littleBs) in Brazil and for the international pet market”, said Petz.

Together, Petz and Zee.Dog consolidate absolute leadership in the Brazilian pet segment and become the largest express delivery player in the category.

IPO

The market had updates on Nubank’s long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

According to a source familiar with the subject to Reuters, the bank hired Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citi to help lead the bid.

Nubank intends to reach the Nasdaq worth from $75 billion to $100 billion and raise more than $3 billion with your IPO, reported the website Pipeline, of Valor Econômico.