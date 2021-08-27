Indie producer Emika Games leaves game development due to Steam refund policy • Eurogamer.pt

Emika Games is an independent producer responsible for the first-person horror game Summer of 58. The game was released last month on Steam and had rave reviews, currently being rated “Very Positive”.

Summer of 58’s graphics and atmosphere were praised by players, although the experience can be completed in around 90 minutes – meaning you can play the game and then return it thanks to Steam’s refund policy.

This policy allows any Steam user to be fully refunded if they have played the game in question for less than two hours – however, while this may make sense in big games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the same does not apply to Summer of 58 .

Therefore, using its official Twitter, Emika Games announced that it has decided to abandon video game production indefinitely.

“Friends! Thanks for your support! I’m going to leave game development for an indefinite time to organize my thoughts. The fact is that my Summer of ’58 game doesn’t reach 2 hours of gameplay by Steam standards, and in that sense , I get a large number of game returns, even with positive reviews, and I don’t earn anything for creating a new game. Thank you so much for supporting me. I have to do something else. I’ll immediately answer anyone who asks about From Day To Day – this game won’t see the light of day in the near future. See you later.”

We will see if Steam responds to this situation and if it will take steps to work around it.