Indigenous people set fire to ‘coffins’ on the Esplanade of Ministries in protest against time frame for land demarcation | Federal District

Indigenous people from different regions of the country returned to protest at the Esplanade of Ministries, in Brasília, this Friday (27), against the so-called “time frame” for the demarcation of lands. The issue was included in the judgments agenda of the Supreme Court (STF), on Thursday, but was postponed to September 1 ( understand below ).

At around 11:30 am, protesters set fire to a “coffin” made of cardboard, in front of the Palácio do Planalto, in Praça dos Três Poderes. The representation of the coffin had sayings such as “no time frame”, “out of mines”, “out of land grabbers” and “condemnation of the genocide”.

Black smoke could be seen from afar, behind the National Congress. The Fire Department was there and put out the flames. Nobody got hurt.

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is out of Brasília and is on schedule in Goiânia (GO). This is the fourth consecutive day of protests in the federal capital.

1 of 3 In protest against a time frame for land demarcation, indigenous people set fire near Praça dos Três Poderes — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1 In protest against a time frame for land demarcation, indigenous people set fire near Praça dos Três Poderes — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1

Upon leaving the Praça dos Três Poderes, the indigenous people entered the water mirror of the Palace of Justice, where the Ministry of Justice and Public Security is located, and refreshed themselves at the location (picture below). At the time, the relative air humidity index in the region was 25%, and the thermometers marked 31°C.

The DF Military Police accompanied the protest. The military even blocked traffic on lane S1, but the lane has already been cleared. The act ended at 12:00, with the group back to the camp set up next to the National Theater.

2 of 3 Indigenous people protest at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1 DF Indigenous people protest at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1 DF

According to chief Marcos Xukuru, from Pernambuco, the group has not yet decided if the camp will be demobilized this Saturday, or if it will continue in Brasília until next Wednesday (1st), until the resumption of the judgment on the timeframe in the STF.

“But even so, by Wednesday all fronts will be united and mobilized. If not in Brasília, it will be in our lands,” he says.

Indigenous people protest at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília

Also this Thursday (26), the Supreme Court began to judge whether demarcations of indigenous lands should follow the so-called “time frame”.

The trial was interrupted after the reading of the summary of the case by Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the appeal, and should be resumed next Wednesday (1st), with the presentation of manifestations from interested entities. There are more than 30 entities registered to speak.

3 out of 3 Indigenous people protest again in Brasília against the time frame for land demarcation, this Friday (27) — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1 Indigenous people protest again in Brasília against the time frame for land demarcation, this Friday (27) — Photo: Brenda Ortiz/G1

By the criterion of the “time frame”, Indians can only claim the demarcation of lands on which they were already established before the date of promulgation of the 1988 Constitution.

Outside the court, a group of Indians followed the session shown on a screen, set up by organizations that defend indigenous rights. In recent days, representatives of various ethnic groups have protested in Brasília against the recognition of the temporal framework thesis.