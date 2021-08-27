Instagram explains bug that left ‘Chupa Flamídia’ comments highlighted – 08/26/2021

In a note sent to UOL Sport, Instagram explained the instability issue that left ‘Chupa Flamídia’ comments highlighted last night. According to the social network, the platform had a bug that blocked user comments in publications and, for this reason, the controversial expression ended up standing out.

“Yesterday, some people had difficulty posting comments on Instagram. We’ve fixed the problem and all comments have been normalized,” Instagram wrote in a note sent to UOL.

By early last night, several comments from users of the social network, on various pages, were not appearing; only comments with the phrase “Chupa flamidia” were noticed. “Flamídia” is a term that some rival fans use to refer to Flamengo.

The flurry of “Chupa flamidia” comments confused many netizens. Volleyball player Jaqueline, for example, published: “So far I haven’t understood the ‘flamidia’ why? My message box is pumping with it”. Other users were also annoyed by the inability to post comments.

Flamengo faced Grêmio last Wednesday night, in Porto Alegre, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The game ended in a 4-0 victory for Rubro-Negro.